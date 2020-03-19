The global COVID-19 pandemic has forced many Ada businesses to reduce their hours or make other changes to their normal operations.
Here's the latest list of COVID-19-related closings and schedule changes, many of which were originally posted on the Facebook group "What's Happening, Ada?" The list was current as of Wednesday:
• ALC Photography: Closed until April 1.
• Abba's Tables: The soup kitchen is serving meals on a to-go basis only Monday through Friday. The dining room is closed.
• Arlington Animal Clinic: The clinic is keeping normal business hours, but the lobby is closed to clients. Call the clinic to make an appointment for your pet, then call again when you arrive. A staffer will come out and get your pet for grooming or treatment.
• Mazzio's: The dining room is closed, but carryout and delivery are still available.
• Tri-County Self Help Housing: Staffers are in the office, but the doors are closed to walk-ins. Call 580-310-9300 for assistance.
• Tradition Drug: The inside is closed, but drive-thru service, curbside service and free in-town delivery are still available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.