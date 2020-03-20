All Mercy Clinic locations across the ministry are limiting visitors to one per patient, the hospital chain announced earlier this week.
This restriction is effective immediately. Mercy is temporarily requesting visitor limits for the safety of its patients, care teams and communities.
Mercy Clinic locations will continue to welcome people serving as interpreters or acting as health care power of attorney for patients, as they are not "visitors." Young children may also accompany parents/guardians if child care isn't available.
For more information and the latest updates regarding Mercy's ongoingCOVID-19 efforts, please visit Mercy.net/Covid19.
