Latta School will serve a week's worth of grab-and-go meals today to children 18 and younger.
Meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the school, and children must be present to receive meals. For safety, meals will be placed in the trunk or back of vehicles.
Meals will also be delivered to Hoppe's Trailer Park, Shady Oaks and Woodridge. Meals at those locations will be served starting at 10 a.m.
Drive--ups will only be served at the school, not at the trailer parks or Woodridge.
