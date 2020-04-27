Latta School will serve a week's worth of grab-and-go meals to children 18 and under from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. today at the school.
Children must be present to receive meals. For safety reasons, no meals will be placed into vehicle cabs. Please be prepared for servers to place meals in the vehicle's trunk or back.
Meals will be delivered to Hoppe's Trailer Park, Shady Oaks and Woodridge starting at 10 a.m.
Drive-ups will not be served at the trailer parks or Woodridge. Drive-ups will only be served at the school.
