Latta Public School will serve a week's worth of meals to children 18 and younger from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. today at the school. Children must be present to receive meals.
For safety, no meals will be placed into the cabs of vehicles. Please be prepared for school staff to place meals in the trunk or back of the vehicle.
The school will also deliver meals to Hoppe's Trailer Park, Shady Oaks and Woodridge starting at 10 a.m. Drive-ups will not be served at the trailer parks or Woodridge. Drive-ups will only be served at the school.
