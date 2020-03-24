Latta Public Schools will serve up enough grab-and-go meals to carry students through the rest of the week today, the district announced Tuesday morning.
School officials will provide four breakfasts and four lunches for each student between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. today at Latta School. Meals will also be served at 11:15 a.m. at Hoppes Trailer Park and Shady Oaks at about 11:45 a.m.
The district will not serve meals again until Monday.
Latta and other local school districts are finding new ways to serve students in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted the state to close public schools until at least April 6.
