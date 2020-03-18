Ada's Home Depot store, along with other stores in the chain, will reduce its hours of operation starting today, according to the Home Depot website. The store will open for business at the usual time but close at 6 p.m. daily.
breaking
Ada's Home Depot store, along with other stores in the chain, will reduce its hours of operation starting today, according to the Home Depot website. The store will open for business at the usual time but close at 6 p.m. daily.
Eric Swanson can be contacted by email at eswanson@theadanews.com.
MUSKOGEE [ndash] On Saturday, March 14, 2020, Nancy J. Mayberry, loving wife and mother of two children, peacefully passed away at the age of 86 in Muskogee. Nancy is survived by her husband, Clarence; her children Jana (and James) Lampe, and Guy (and Cyndi) Mayberry; grandchildren Ashley Ma…
ADA [ndash] Kevin Andrew Hood, 53, of Ada passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Arrangements are pending at this time with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
ADA [ndash] Bobby Jack Hargrove Sr., 85, of Ada passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Ada. Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Thursday at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel.
ADA [ndash] Bobby Jack Hargrove Sr., 85, of Ada passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Ada. Services are pending at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.