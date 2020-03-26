Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all East Central University buildings are closed to the public until further notice.
The closure includes — but is not limited to — the main campus, the library, computer labs, academic buildings and athletic facilities. ECU faculty, staff and students will be conducting business remotely. Some ECU offices are also offering virtual services to students.
The university has taken necessary steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through multiple actions, including the extension of spring break by another week for students, the preparation of transitioning classes to alternative instructional delivery methods, and shifting classes to virtual instruction beginning March 30 through the rest of the spring 2020 semester.
“These are challenging times, but our faculty and staff have been innovative in adapting to the rapidly changing environment caused by COVID-19,” said Katricia Pierson, ECU president. “They continue to solve problems and remain flexible in order to meet the needs of our students, the community, and all ECU stakeholders.”
The ECU COVID-19 Response Plan website provides the most up-to-date information on the University’s course of action in joining global efforts to halt the pandemic. To learn more, please visit www.ecok.edu/covid-19info.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.