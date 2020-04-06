Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available this week in Duncan, Pauls Valley and Ada.
Testing is available for Oklahomans who are 18 and older and are either experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with a positive case. People must be able to drive safely through the site, and no walk-ups or bicycles will be allowed. No pets in the vehicle.
The testing dates and sites are as follows:
• Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stephens County Fairgrounds, 2002 S. 13th St., Duncan. Call 580-252-0270 for more information.
• Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Garvin County Fairgrounds, 1274 N. Chickasaw, Pauls Valley. Call 405-238-7346 for more information.
• Thursday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pontotoc Technology Center, 601 W. 33rd St., Ada. Call 580-332-2011 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.