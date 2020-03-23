• The Game Lobby, located at 807 N. Broadway, will be closed until April 1 or until further notice.
• Mercy Health Foundation Ada has postponed the Mercy Black & White Ball from March 27 to July 31. Everyone who has already sponsored or bought tickets will receive more details in the weeks ahead.
• The Pontotoc Technology Center is closed until April 6. For more information and updates, visit www.pontotoctech.edu/covid19.
