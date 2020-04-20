Ada will require residents to wear masks when they’re in public settings where it’s difficult to maintain social distancing, but the city is stopping short of mandating which masks people must use.
The Ada City Council added the masking requirement to an existing ordinance that asked people to shelter in place while the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The revised ordinance recommends, but does not mandate, the use of cloth face coverings instead of surgical or N95 masks.
The council let the shelter-in-place recommendation stand and did not add any other new requirements to the ordinance. The ordinance will remain in effect until the council meets again on May 4, or until Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt lifts his current “safer at home” order.
See Wednesday’s edition of The Ada News for the full story.
