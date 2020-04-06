The Ada City Council is recommending — but not yet mandating — that all residents shelter in place and wear homemade cotton masks when running essential errands.
The council voted 5-0 to adopt the recommendations, which are designed to reduce the spread of the respiratory illness COVID-19.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people to wear homemade masks instead of using store-bought or hospital masks, said Mayor Tre’ Landrum.
“That will help protect them from touching their face,” he said. “That will help prevent them from sneezing and spreading droplets, and that will help protect our hospital supplies of vitally needed masks.”
The council will review the recommendations and decide if additional action is required at an upcoming meeting, but the date for that meeting has not been set yet.
See Wednesday’s edition of The Ada News for the full story.
