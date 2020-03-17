The Cinemark chain of movie theaters is temporarily closing its theaters, including Ada, starting Wednesday. The theaters will remain closed until Cinemark officials believe it is safe to reopen them, according to the company's website.
Cinemark has extended the expiration date of all Cinemark Movie Rewards points until June 30, which will allow patrons to redeem the rewards they have earned, according to the website. Movie Club memberships will be paused while the theaters are closed, and Cinemark will not charge members their usual monthly fee. Active members will not lose their unused movie credits.
The chain will refund all advance ticket purchases, and online purchases will be automatically refunded in five to seven business days. People who bought a ticket at the box office can request a refund by visiting www.cinemark.com/contact-us.
Updates will be posted on the Cinemark website.
