The health and safety of Chickasaws, employees and patrons are our main priority. As the coronavirus, or COVID-19, spreads globally and cases rise in the U.S., some Chickasaw Nation events, classes, facilities, etc., will be postponed, canceled or closed out of an abundance of caution. Below is the complete list of postponements, cancellations and closings.
We will continue to update this list regularly as the situation progresses. Thank you for your understanding during this time.
Postponements
• Chickasaw Citizen Connection and Chickasaw Community Council meetings are postponed through April. Visit the Chickasaw Citizen Groups page for the latest information on meetings.
• Winstar World Casino and Resort entertainmen: All entertainment in March.
1. Pitbull, originally set for March 13, pending reschedule.
2. Brad Paisley, originally set for Friday, rescheduled for Aug. 29.
3. Adam Sandler, originally set for Saturday, pending reschedule.
• Riverwind Casino Entertainment
1. Willie Nelson and Family, originally set for March 13, pending reschedule.
2. KOMA All-Class Reunion on Saturday, rescheduled for May 15.
3. Jay Leno on March 27, pending reschedule.
• Tulsa
1. Winter Fruit and Vegetable Event for Chickasaw seniors set for Monday, pending reschedule.
• McSwain Theatre
1. Peter Pan and Cinderella on Ice set for March 28, pending reschedule.
Cancellations
(Note: Dates listed for events are the original dates, not make-up dates, except for the Farmers Market set for May 6 in Davis. That is a make-up date.)
• After School Arts Program canceled for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
• All Native Youth Community Project activities through the month of April.
• Chickasaw Nation WIC Mobile Van until further notice. Please call (855) 559-0985 for services.
• Chickasaw Young Artist Studio until further notice.
• Choctaw hymn classes through the month of April.
• Chokka' Kilimpi' student activities on all program campuses (OU, OCCC, MSC and UCO) through the month of April.
• Community classes through the month of April.
• Language Club classes/meetings through the month of April.
• Martial arts classes until further notice.
• Movie Nights at Boggy Depot and Fort Washita through the month of April.
• Saturday Evening Movies at the Chickasaw Cultural Center through the month of April.
• Stickball practices, tournaments, league games or events for Bak Bak through the month of April.
• Stomp dance practices through the month of April.
• Thursday movies at McSwain Theatre through April 3.
• Tushka Fit group classes until further notice.
• Unconquered Life group classes until further notice.
• Wellness centers (Ada, Tishomingo, Purcell and Ardmore): All group classes until further notice.
• Wellness centers (Ada, Tishomingo, Purcell and Ardmore): All swimming lessons until further notice.
• Chickasaw Youth Clubs field trips through the month of March.
• Three Sisters Celebration at Chickasaw Cultural Center through March 22.
• Workshops with Patta Butcher: Over Dye, March 28 at ARTesian Gallery & Studios.
• Chickasaw Arts Academy spring break session through Friday.
• Youth can making class at the Chickasaw Cultural Center, originally set for today.
• Apple Gourd Lidded Box with Donna Welch at ARTesian Gallery & Studios, originally set for today.
• Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program filing (VITA), originally set for today.
• Youth Speaking Chickasaw, originally set for today.
• Empowered Living field trip and cooking class, originally set for Friday.
• Jae L & Crossover show at the McSwain Theatre, originally set for Saturday.
• Roll a Ball, Felt a Bag with Ruth Walker at ARTesian Gallery & Studios, originally set for Saturday.
• Book page crafts with Leanne Parker-West at ARTesian Gallery & Studios, March 23, 24, 26 and 27.
• Homebuyer seminar at Riverwind, Tuesday.
• Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program filing (VITA), originally set for Tuesday.
• Beadwork studio in Ada, originally scheduled for Wednesday.
• Farmers' Market annual training in Tishomingo, originally set for Wednesday.
• Ithana: Learn and Lunch series at the Chickasaw Cultural Center, originally set for Wednesday.
• Oklahoma State Johnson-O'Malley Conference at WinStar, March 25-26.
• Farmers' Market annual training in Ada, March 26.
• Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program filing (VITA), March 26.
• Dream catcher class, March 28.
• Martial arts in-house tournament, March 28.
• OSU N7, March 30.
• Scratchboard with Leanne Parker-West at ARTesian Gallery & Studios, March 30-31.
• Acrylics with Mary Ruth Barnes at ARTesian Gallery & Studios, April 1.
• Rendezvous at Fort Washita, April 1-5.
• Shibori with Patta Butcher at ARTesian Gallery & Studios, April 1.
• Ayowa' Garden to Gourmet agritours at Chickasaw Cultural Center, April 2.
• Chickasaw Historical Society Conference at Chickasaw Retreat and Conference Center, April 2-3.
• 8-Ball Tournament at the Veterans Lodge, April 4.
• Chafahomma pop up show with Brent Deramus at ARTesian Gallery & Studios, April 4.
• Children's Fair at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex, April 4.
• GetFresh! cooking shows at all locations, April 7-9.
• Homebuyer seminar in Ada, April 7.
• Beadwork studio in Ada, April 8.
• Watercolors with Mary Ruth Barnes at ARTesian Gallery & Studios, April 8.
• PAX Tools workshop at Apila Center, Ada, April 9.
• Beadwork studio in Ada, April 11.
• Easter celebration at the Chickasaw Cultural Center, April 11.
• Finger weaving at the Chickasaw Nation Capitol, April 11.
• Lazy stitch beading with Eric Smith at ARTesian Gallery & Studios, April 11.
• Monthly cultural class, language, April 11.
• GOURDget workshop in Ada, April 14.
• Monthly cultural class, finger weaving, April 14.
• Acrylics with Mary Ruth Barnes at ARTesian Gallery & Studios, April 15.
• Language committee meeting, April 15.
• Ayowa' Garden to Gourmet agritours at Chickasaw Cultural Center. April 16.
• Chickasaw Press spring book fair at Ada Community Center, April 16-17.
• Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes meeting at WinStar, April 16-17.
• Youth Speaking Chickasaw, April 16.
• Kite flying at the White House, April 17-18.
• Shibori with Patta Butcher at ARTesian Gallery & Studios, April 18.
• National Library Week activities, April 19-25.
• Acrylics with Mary Ruth Barnes at the Connerville senior site, April 20.
• Portrait of Elders III Reception at Chickasaw Cultural Center, April 20.
• GOURDget workshop at ARTesian Gallery & Studios, April 21.
• Homebuyer seminar at Duncan, April 21.
• Watercolors with Mary Ruth Barnes at ARTesian Gallery & Studios, April 22.
• PAX Tools workshop at Chickasaw Nation Community Center, Ada, April 23.
• Chickasaw Warrior History education session at the Veterans Lodge, April 24.
• Kite flying at the White House, April 24-25.
• Tribal Library author reading with Michelle Cooke at the Tribal Library, April 24.
• Annual Walk to Stomp out Sexual Assault, April 25.
• Basket Weaving at the Council House Museum, April 25.
• Beginning inkle loom at ARTesian Gallery & Studios, April 25.
• Guitar concert at McSwain Theatre, April 25.
• Tobachi high school art reception at Chokma'si' Gallery and Boutique, April 27.
• Acrylics with Mary Ruth Barnes at ARTesian Gallery & Studios, April 29.
• Piano recital at Chokma'si' Gallery and Boutique, April 29-30.
• Dynamic Women of the Chickasaw Nation Conference at WinStar Convention Center, April 30-May 1.
• Farmers' Market annual training May 6 in Davis. (Make-up date.)
Closings
Historic Sites and Community Based Programs
• All events taking place at the Chickasaw Community Centers and recreational facilities canceled until further notice.
• The Chickasaw Children's Village will be closed until April 5.
Closed to the public through March 29:
• Chickasaw Nation Child Development centers, Ada and Ardmore.
• All Chickasaw Nation Head Start.
• Chickasaw Nation senior sites will be implementing a drive-thru meal program.
• Chickasaw Nation School-Age Program.
• Chickasaw Youth Clubs.
• Chickasaw Nation Sick Child Care.
• Fort Washita Historic Site.
• Chickasaw National Capitol.
• Chickasaw Council House Museum.
• Boggy Depot Park.
• Chickasaw White House.
• Chickasaw Bank Museum.
• Chickasaw Cultural Center.
• Tribal Library.
• Chickasaw Nation businesses.
Closed to the public through March 31:
• Ada Gaming Center.
• Bedre' Fine Chocolate will be closed to the public.
• Black Gold Casino.
• Border Casino.
• Chickasaw Visitor Center in Sulphur.
• Chickasaw Welcome Center in Davis.
• Chisholm Trail Casino.
• CTS Davis Gaming.
• Exhibit C Gallery.
• Gold Mountain Casino.
• Goldsby Gaming Center.
• Jetstream Casino.
• Lazer Zone.
• Madill Gaming Center.
• McSwain Theatre.
• Megastar Casino.
• Newcastle Casino.
• Riverwind Casino.
• Saltcreek Casino.
• Texoma Casino.
• Thackerville Gaming Center.
• The Artesian Casino.
• The Riverstar Casino.
• Tishomingo Gaming.
• Treasure Valley Casino.
• Washita Casino.
• Welcome Center in Thackerville.
• WinStar World Casino.
Closed to the public until further notice:
• Ada Chickasaw Nation Wellness Center.
• Ardmore Chickasaw Nation Wellness Center.
• Artesian Gallery.
• Chickasaw Nation Medical Center pharmacy lobby, but patients can still receive services in the drive-thru.
• Chokmasi Gallery.
• Purcell Chickasaw Nation Wellness Center.
• Tishomingo Information Center.
• Tishomingo Chickasaw Nation Wellness Center.
• The Hub Bistro. Retail items (bottled drinks, bagged food items, etc.) will continue to be offered for purchase
• Tushka Fit.
• Unconquered Life fitness facility.
Global Gaming Solutions.
Closed to the public as of March 16:
• Golden Mesa Casino is closed through March 31.
• Lone Star Park is closed through March 31.
• Remington Park is closed through April 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.