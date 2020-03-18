Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.