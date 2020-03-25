Starting Thursday, the Ada Police Department will not respond to accidents unless there is injury or the road or street are blocked by a vehicle that is not operational due to the impact.
Central Dispatch will notify the caller(s) to exchange license and insurance information and notify their insurance agent or company that they were involved in an accident.
For more information about the city of Ada, visit www.adaok.com.
