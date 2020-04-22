Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is putting his plan to reopen the state’s economy in motion, beginning Friday.
Businesses classified as “personal care” businesses — hair salons, nail spas and pet groomers, for example — may reopen by appointment only beginning Friday, Stitt announced Wednesday. Those businesses will be required follow social distancing guidelines and “adhere to strict sanitation protocols.”
State officials will release additional guidelines going forward, regarding the use of masks and disinfection protocols.
Stitt said Wednesday the state plans to launch “Phase 1” of the plan to reopen the state’s economy May 1. Under the plan, restaurants will be able to reopen their dining rooms with certain restrictions in place. Movie theaters, churches and gyms will also be able to reopen.
Stitt said the state will monitor the reopening for 14 days to see if COVID-19 case counts spike. If there is no spike, Stitt said, the state will move forward with “Phase 2.”
