Oklahoma State Department of Health officials confirmed Friday a second individual has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pontotoc County.
In keeping with OSDH policy and state and federal privacy laws, no further information on the patient was reported.
Friday’s updated report from OSDH shows total confirmed cases in the state rose to 322, with 105 patients hospitalized and eight reported deaths. Positive test results have been obtained from 38 of the state’s 77 counties, with the greatest number of cases concentrated in Cleveland, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
Nearby Garvin and Pottawatomie counties have two confirmed cases each. As of 11 a.m. Friday, there were no confirmed cases in Coal, Hughes or Seminole counties.
