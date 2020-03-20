Oklahoma State Department of Health officials have confirmed an individual in Garvin County has tested positive for COVID-19.
OSDH Regional Administrator Mendy Spohn said Friday no further information on the case could be released.
Spohn urged residents to follow the advice of experts, to stay home if they can.
"We should assume it is in our communities and act accordingly," Spohn said.
This is a developing story. The Ada News will provide further information as it becomes available.
