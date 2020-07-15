Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has tested positive for COVID-19, Stitt announced Wednesday. The governor is isolating himself from his family, who he says have tested negative for the virus.
In a news conference Wednesday morning, Stitt said his test results came back around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. He said he was “shocked” to be what he believes is the first governor to test positive for the virus.
Stitt has resisted repeated advice from healthcare professionals and policy experts to implement a statewide mask mandate, often appearing in public without a mask while urging Oklahoman’s to take “personal responsibility” for the decision whether to wear a mask. In the news conference, Stitt said he was not second-guessing his choices, and reiterated his opposition to a statewide mask mandate.
Positive test results for COVID-19 have skyrocketed in Oklahoma amid the implementation of the state’s reopening plan. Oklahoma State Department of Health officials announced a record-high number of new cases Tuesday — 993 in one day.
