Ada will require people to wear facial masks or facial shields when they are in public places, indoors or outdoors, where social distancing cannot be maintained.
The Ada City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve an ordinance aimed at curbing transmission of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The ordinance directs all non-exempt people to immediately begin wearing facial masks or facial shields in public if they cannot maintain social distancing of six feet or more.
Individuals not exempt from the ordinance face a $100 fine for failing to comply with the order.
Exemptions
- Any person younger than 16 years of age;
- Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering as recommended by their physician;
- Any person at a restaurant to eat or drink (at a table). Masks should be worn at other times inside restaurant;
- Any person while the person is exercising outdoors or engaging in physical activity outdoors, and maintaining a safe distance (six feet or more) from other people not in the same household;
- Any person while the person is driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver;
- Any person obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of the face covering for security surveillance, screening, or a need for specific access to the face, such as while visiting a bank or while obtaining a personal care of dental service involving the face, but only to the extent necessary for the temporary removal;
- Any person while the person is in a swimming pool, lake or similar body of water;
- Any person who is voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher, or actively administering an election;
- Any person who is actively providing or obtaining access to religious worship;
- Any person while the person is giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience;
- Any person while performing work in which the face coverings present or exacerbates a hazard;
- Any person who is hearing impaired.
Although the above are exceptions to wearing a face covering or shield, city officials strongly encourage those persons included within the exception to wear a face covering or face shield when possible.
The ordinance remains in effect until 10 p.m. Aug. 3, or until Gov. Kevin Stitt rescinds the provisions of his executive orders relating to the Coronavirus, whichever is earlier.
