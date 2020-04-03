City-owned facilities to remain closed through May 4; ICC will still provide meals

Wib Scroggins, driving, thanks Irving Community Center worker Cebo Young for his meal March 17, 2020 at the Center. The center will continue to provide drive-thru only meals for those who make reservations by calling 580-436-8101 and pressing 1.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

ADA — City of Ada officials announced Friday that all city-owned facilities and corresponding events will remain closed through May 4 due to concerns over the health and safety of city employees and the public.

The following city-owned facilities will remain closed:  

  • Irving Community Center
  • Ada Public Library
  • Ada Arts and Heritage Center
  • Wintersmith Lodge
  • Ada Recreation (facilities and events) including sports leagues.

 The Ada Public Library will remain a meal site for the Chickasaw Nation Meal Program.

The Irving Community Center will continue to provide drive-thru only meals for those who make reservations by calling 580-436-8101 and press 1.

See updates and information from the Center for Disease Control at http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus2019-nCoV/index.html

https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com

