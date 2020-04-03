ADA — City of Ada officials announced Friday that all city-owned facilities and corresponding events will remain closed through May 4 due to concerns over the health and safety of city employees and the public.
The following city-owned facilities will remain closed:
- Irving Community Center
- Ada Public Library
- Ada Arts and Heritage Center
- Wintersmith Lodge
- Ada Recreation (facilities and events) including sports leagues.
The Ada Public Library will remain a meal site for the Chickasaw Nation Meal Program.
The Irving Community Center will continue to provide drive-thru only meals for those who make reservations by calling 580-436-8101 and press 1.
See updates and information from the Center for Disease Control at http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus2019-nCoV/index.html
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.