The Ada City Council wrestled Monday with this question: How could the city slow the spread of COVID-19 without forcing businesses to close?
After grappling with the question for more than four hours, the council voted 5-0 to approve a measure that allowed businesses to stay open as long as they comply with certain restrictions. Those restrictions included steps designed to promote social distancing, a key element of efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
See Wednesday’s edition of The Ada News for the full story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.