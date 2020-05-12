Chickasaw Nation officials announced Tuesday the tribe's casinos, and some businesses and offices will remain closed through May 29.
Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby said tribal businesses and offices already closed to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus will remain closed through May 29.
“We are extending these closures as part of our continuing efforts to protect the health and safety of our employees and guests," Anoatubby said in a prepared statement released Tuesday. "Many of our employees will continue working from home and we will continue to compensate employees whose positions are inactive as a result of the pandemic.
"As we develop plans for a phased reopening of our operations, the health and safety of our employees and patrons remain our highest priorities. With that in mind, we are evaluating and enhancing our operational policies and protocols to enable us to reopen our operations as safely as possible.
“While we are contemplating a reopening date, no decision has yet been made. When we begin reopening, we plan to implement extensive employee testing and contact tracing to help contain any resurgence of the virus.
"Our leadership team will continue to closely monitor the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines as well as public health advancements and advisories from government entities. We will make appropriate changes and updates to our protocols and procedures as necessary."
The announcement does not affect Chickasaw Travel Stop locations, which have remained opened as a public service.
A complete list of closures and cancellations is available at www.chickasaw.net.
