All non-essential businesses in Pontotoc County ordered to close for 21 days

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday he is taking measures to further prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Oklahoma. 

Stitt announced he has signed an executive order requiring all non-essential businesses in any county with at least one positive test result for COVID-19 to close by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed for at least 21 days. The order specifically targets any business involving close, personal touch, such as hair salons, gyms and massage and tattoo parlors.

The order also bans all gatherings of 10 or more statewide.

The governor urged restaurants to remain open while offering drive-thru, curbside pickup or delivery options.

The order also suspends all visitation at nursing homes and long-term care facilities statewide. Additionally, all elective surgeries, minor medical procedures and non-emergency dental procedures are suspended for 14 days.

The governor urged all vulnerable Oklahomans to remain at home until at least April 30, except for essential travel to buy groceries or for medical needs.

