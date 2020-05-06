AdaFest 2020 has been cancelled due to the ongoing novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, organizers announced Wednesday.
In a statement posted on one of the event’s social media pages, organizers said the decision to cancel the event was made after careful deliberation, and while disappointed, organizers said they were “confident this was the prudent choice.”
“...out of an abundance of concern for the health and safety of our community, including musicians, artisans, fans, participants and volunteers, AdaFest 2020 will not take place,” organizers said.
