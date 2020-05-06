AdaFest 2020 has been cancelled

Crowds of AdaFest visitors roam the craft booths and food carts Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, on East Central University's Centennial Plaza. Organizers announced Wednesday the event would not take place this year due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Editor's Note

This is a developing story. The Ada News will provide more information as it becomes available.

AdaFest 2020 has been cancelled due to the ongoing novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, organizers announced Wednesday.

In a statement posted on one of the event’s social media pages, organizers said the decision to cancel the event was made after careful deliberation, and while disappointed, organizers said they were “confident this was the prudent choice.”

“...out of an abundance of concern for the health and safety of our community, including musicians, artisans, fans, participants and volunteers, AdaFest 2020 will not take place,” organizers said.

Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com

Tags

Recommended for you