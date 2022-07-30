The Ada City Council will meet Monday, August 1 at 5:45 p.m. at the Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber in City Hall - 231 South Townsend.
Items on the agenda are:
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Executive Session to discuss threatened or pending litigation [as provided in Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, Section 307(B)(4)].
7. Discussion of and action on a resolution to approve participation in Opioid Distributors Oklahoma Settlement Agreement and authorization for Mayor and City Attorney to execute all documents required to effectuate said settlement.
8. Discussion of and action on approval of Mallinckrodt PLC Statewide Sharing Agreement and authorization for Mayor and City Attorney to execute all documents necessary to effectuate said approval.
9. Discussion of and action on a resolution to approve participation in Janssen Oklahoma Subdivision Opioid Settlement Agreement and authorization for Mayor and City Attorney to execute all documents required to effectuate said settlement.
10. Discussion of and action on a resolution authorizing the use of certain property in an R-1, One-Family District, within the City of Ada, for a Use Permitted on Review in an R-1, One-Family District, for a plant nursery.
11. Discussion of and action on a resolution supporting continued participation in the Main Street Program in Ada, Pontotoc County, Oklahoma.
12. Discussion of and action on a resolution of the City of Ada, Oklahoma, casting a vote for Trustee of the Oklahoma Municipal Retirement Fund (OkMRF) to fill the expiring term of Trustee representing District 3.
13. Discussion of and action on Professional Consulting Services Agreement with Bolton to complete a classification and pay compensation study, in the amount of $44,400.00.
14. Discussion of and action Professional Consulting Services Agreement with Matrix Consulting Group to perform comprehensive analysis of current operations of Police Department, Fire Department, and Central Dispatch (911) Services, in the amount not to exceed $79,900.00.
15. Discussion of and action on Engagement Letter with Crawford and Associates to perform Internal Control Review and Workflow Documentation for the Finance, Utilities, Purchasing and Payroll Departments, in the amount not to exceed $42,000.00.
16. Discussion of and action on Honorary Street Name Designation Policy.
17. Discussion of and action on request for honorary street name designation for Charles Miller.
18. Discussion of and action on appointments to the Ada Water Resources Board.
19. Executive session for discussion of annual performance evaluation of the City Manager [as provided in Title 25, Oklahoma Statutes, Section 307(B)(1)].
20. Discussion of and action on Employment Agreement for City Manager.
21. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
22. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
23. Adjournment.
ADA PUBLIC WORKS AUTHORITY AGENDA
Date: Monday,August1,2022
Time: Immediately following adjournment of Ada City Council
meeting.
1. Call to order.
2. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
3. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
4. Discussion of and action on Professional Consulting Services Agreement with Bolton to complete a classification and pay compensation study, in the amount of $44,400.00.
5. Reports by Authority Manager and/or APWA Staff.
6. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
7. Adjournment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.