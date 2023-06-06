Construction on Lonnie Abbott Industrial Blvd. is continuing and a possible finish date may be coming this fall.
The road has been closed off from traffic since July 5 of 2022 and has been under construction ever since. This is a Chickasaw Nation project that was predicted to take one year to finish. With that one-year mark coming up in a month, The project isn’t close to being done.
On June 27 of last year, the City of Ada put out a press release stating that a section of Lonnie Abbott Industrial Blvd. would close for construction. The section in question is between Monte Vista Street and the east entrance of the Chickasaw Nation Division of Commerce. This is a two-phase, total reconstruction project by the Chickasaw Nation Roads Program that was initially talked about around 2019. After years of planning and designing, phase one of the project started Tuesday, July 5 of last year.
The construction was needed due to the deteriorating condition of the roadway as well as the classification of the roadway. So far they have removed most, if not all, of the existing asphalt to make way for the new concrete street they plan on making. Besides replacing the asphalt, they are also replacing the curbs, gutters and storm sewers. Sadly though the construction will not be done by the initial estimated date.
Because of weather and other construction delays, it looks like the road will not be open to traffic by July. The Chickasaw Nation has told the City of Ada Public Works Department that the new estimated finishing date is sometime this fall. In the meantime, detour signs are still up and won’t be coming down anytime soon.
