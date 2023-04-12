La Donna Mayer recently returned to Ada to bring home her love of weaving on a loom.
"I was born and raised in Ada," she said Tuesday. "I left and came back a few times. I came back recently after being gone for about 50 years. I just opened The Weaving Studio at 1715 North Broadway in Ada."
Mayer says the business is easy to find, located just across the driveway from Rhino Storage.
When Mayer started weaving, she and her boyfriend at the time built a very large loom as a college project.
"We spent a few months building this loom," Mayer says. "We had no idea what we were doing. It was a huge loom. He had no interest in learning to weave, so I learned to weave. I taught myself."
Mayer says she gradually morphed into tapestry weaving.
"About 15 years ago, I met James Kohler, who was a master tapestry artist," she added, "when I lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico. And so James took me on as an apprentice. And I worked in his studio, the old-fashioned apprentice way."
She says she feels the people in Ada might be more interested in blankets, shawls, tablecloths, runners, place mats, etc.
"Last year in October, I did Pioneer Day at the Little Red Schoolhouse in Wintersmith Park," she added. "I took a loom there. I must have had at least 50 kids sit down and watch."
Mayer says she sees a community in Ada who are interested in learning to weave.
"I think weaving is a really important thing to know," she added, "to know how to weave, to understand the history of textiles. When you look around, so much that we live with every day is woven. It's everywhere."
The Weaving Studios's grand opening is slated for Saturday, April 22.
"We'd like to have people come look at the looms. We hope to have light refreshments," Mayer said. "And there will be door prizes."
