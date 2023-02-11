Steve Bagwell, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Bank, announces the following promotions:
Eric Cook to Senior Vice President, Trust Officer; Stacey Lewis to Senior Vice President, Senior Credit Risk Officer; Angie Smith to Assistant Vice President, Operations Officer; Stormy Vanderveen to Assistant Vice President, Retail Banking Officer and Assistant Cashier; Tiffany Frye to Assistant Vice President, Controller; Lori Privett to Motor Bank Officer; Madlen Franklin to Operations officer; Nicole Cheek to Residential Real Estate Processing Officer; and Zac Dillard to Loan Officer.
Cook graduated from Mesa High School in Mesa, Arizona and then earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the Marriott School of Business from Brigham Young University. Additionally, Cook received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Oklahoma College of Law. He has been with Vision Bank since November of 2016.
Cook is a member of both the Oklahoma and Texas Bar Associations and currently serves as the Vice President of the Pontotoc County Bar Association. Cook is the proud father of one son Logan, 19, and one daughter Taylor, 14, and enjoys celebrating their accomplishments. He enjoys reading, studying history and politics and taking road trips across the country.
Lewis graduated from Coronado High School in Lubbock, Texas and then earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. She has been with Vision Bank since February 2018. Lewis is a member of Advisory Board for Harding University’s Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership.
Lewis is a member of the Southwest Church of Christ and a children’s Bible class teacher. She and her husband Brian are the parents of David, 21, and Nathan, 19. In addition to her new role as Senior Credit Risk Officer, Lewis is serving as Interim Chief Credit Officer.
Smith is a graduate of Byng High School and East Central University with a degree in Business Finance. She has been at Vision Bank for eight years. She and her husband Duane are the parents of Trace, 24 and Kylee, 19. Smith is a member and the children’s minister at Lovelady Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family and reading.
Vanderveen graduated from Durant High School and worked at Vision Bank in Durant eight years until transferring to the Main Street Ada location six months ago. She is married to Derrick Vanderveen. Her hobbies include golfing, shopping, riding and driving ATV’s at the Davis Crossbar ATV Offroad Park.
Frye is a Byng High School graduate. She graduated from East Central University with a degree in Accounting plus a Master of Accountancy. She was employed with the Chickasaw Nation for 18 years prior to joining Vision Bank. She is a member of the Oklahoma Accountancy Board and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
She and her husband Cody Frye have two sons, Jag Frye, 15 and Jet Frye, 14. She is a member of the Southwest Church of Christ. In her spare time, she enjoys being involved with church activities, spending time with her family on the ranch and traveling with family and friends.
Privett was raised in South Dakota before moving to Oklahoma as an adult. She has 6 ½ years of banking experience before joining Vision Bank one year ago. Privett is the mother of Brandon, 36, and Katie, 32. She enjoys time with her grandkids and her Trinity Baptist church family.
Franklin grew up in Germany and has been in the United States since 2005 and in Ada since 2010. She has been with Vision Bank for 12 years serving as the Assistant Supervisor of Account Servicing. Franklin is an Ada Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Ada graduate. She enjoys baking, reading and traveling.
Cheek attended school in Troy, Missouri. She has worked 13 years in banking and 10 years in the mortgage industry. Cheek is married to Graig Cheek and together their children include Morgan, 24, Kyndal, 22, Mallory, 17 and Brynleigh, 7. She is an Ada Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership YOUniversity graduate. Cheek is a spin and step instructor at Ignite Fitness. She is a member of Crosspointe Church in Ada.
Dillard is an Ada High School and East Central University graduate with a degree in Business Administration and a certificate in Money and Banking. He is a graduate from both the Oklahoma Bankers Association Consumer and Commercial Lending Schools. He is an Ada Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership YOUniversity graduate.
He is also a graduate of the Ada Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Ada program where he served as the 2021 class president and is currently on the Leadership Ada planning committee. He is married to Elyse Dillard. He enjoys lifting weights, reading the Bible among other books, hiking, and serving at his church. Dillard serves as a deacon and member of the budget committee at Ada First Baptist Church.
