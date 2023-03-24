Holli Witherington became Ada’s newest Rotary member when she joined Ada Sunrise Rotary.
Witherington is Director of the Brandon Whitten Institute at ECU and she also serves as Instructor in the Department of Professional Programs and Human Services. She is a Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor and Board Approved Supervisor, as well as a Licensed Professional Counselor in the state of Oklahoma. In addition, she holds the credential of a Certified Prevention Specialist in Oklahoma.
For more information about joining Rotary, please contact District 5770 Membership Chair Christine Pappas at cpappas25@gmail.com.
