East Central University and the ECU Foundation have awarded more than $2,500,000 in scholarships and waivers for Fall 2020 incoming freshmen. The following local high school graduates have been offered these scholarships:

Ada High School

Alyssa Colungo was awarded the Ada High Class of ‘75 - Paying It Forward Scholarship and the Freshman Scholar waiver, a $2,100 award.

Alyssa McCullar was awarded the J. Chalmers & Charlotte Herman Scholarship, a $600 award.

Amelia Holtzman was awarded the Kiwanis Club of Ada Leadership Scholarship, a $500 award.

Carlos Lerma was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, the Charlie Melton Memorial Fund and the Academic Achievement scholar waiver, a $9,200 award.

Connor Urlaub was awarded the Ada High Class of 1950 Scholarship and the Governor’s Scholarship, a $19,000 award.

Emma Zapata was awarded the Angie Ray Memorial Scholarship and the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $1,500 award.

Ericka Aguirre-Hernandez was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $500 award.

Jason Abbott was awarded the Ada High Class of 1948 Scholarship and an ECU Band Waiver, a $2,000 award.

Jessica Anderson was awarded the Brandon Osborn/Nicole Tribble Memorial Scholarship and the Freshmen Scholar waiver, a $2250 award.

Jillian Brassfield was awarded the Alumni Association Legacy Endowment, the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, and the ECU Honors Program waiver, a $21,660 award.

Joseph Feezel was awarded the President’s Leadership Class waiver, a $1,500 award.

Kara Keith was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, the Eugene A. Hensley Scholarship, the LaDonne Latimer Scholarship. the Academic Distinction Scholar waiver, and an ECU Band waiver, a $22,500 award.

Kiersten Shoemate was awarded an ECU Band waiver, a $1,000 award.

Madison Edwards was awarded the Ada High Class of 1970 Scholarship and the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $2,400 award.

Michael Draper was awarded the C.B. & Eleanor Dedmon Spanish Minor Scholarship, the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, the Foundation Award of Excellence Scholarship, and the Oklahoma Academic Scholar waiver, a $55,792 award.

Reese Siegle was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, the Colton Calaway Memorial Scholarship, the Eugene A. Hensley Scholarship, and the ECU Honors Program waiver, a $25,750 award.

Sarah Thompson was awarded the President’s Leadership Class waiver, a $1,500 award.

Tanner Byrd was awarded the Ada High Class of 1951 Scholarship and the Academic Achievement scholar waiver, a $8,100 award.

Timothy Wakefield was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $1,500 award.

Trent Ross was awarded the Alumni Association Legacy Endowment and the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $1,160 award.

Trey Havens was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship and the Academic Achievement scholar waiver, a $8,200 award.

Tristan Pence was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $1,500 award.

Canaan Miller was awarded the ECU Honor Program waiver, a $20,000 award.

Casey Hood was awarded the Academic Distinction Scholar waiver, a $12,000 award.

Ian McClure was awarded the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $7,200 award.

Nathan Thomas was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $1,500 award.

Rian McFarlane was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $1,500 award.

Sidney Rutledge was awarded the Academic Scholar Nominee waiver, a $41,392 award.

Trinity Whitehead was awarded the ECU Honors Program waiver, a $20,000 award.

Tyler Bailey was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $1,500 award.

Stephanie Luckey was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $1,500 award.

Byng High School

Ashlyn O’Bryant was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $500 award.

Bobby Jackson was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $1,500 award.

Cale Eaton was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, the Wayne Cobb Scholarship, and the Academic Distinction Scholar waiver, a $14,500 award.

Dallyn Sullivan was awarded the President’s Leadership Class waiver, a $1,500 award.

Delanie Seals was awarded the Justice Rudolph Hargrave Legal Studies Scholarship, the Kiwanis Club of Ada Leadership Scholarship, the Shirley Mixon Trailblazer Scholarship, and the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $2,875 award.

Gracie Tollett was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship and the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $8,200 award.

Korynn Cowger was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship and the ECU Honors Program waiver, a $21,000 award.

Liberty Murray was awarded the Ada Lions Club Foundation Scholarship, the Robbins Family Memorial Fund, and the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $12,800 award.

Aubrey Colombe was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $1,500 award.

Brandon Thompson was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $1,500 award.

Devin Lacey was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $1,500 award.

Gage Hatcher was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver and the Teacher’s Promise waiver, a $7,500 award.

Janae Hughes was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $1,500 award.

Lexi Tusek was awarded the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $7,200 award.

Tyler Bargas was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $1,500 award.

Epic Charter High school

Natalie Mann was awarded the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $7,200 award.

Konawa High School

Alyssa Tarver was awarded the Alumni Association Legacy Endowment, a $160 award.

Ashley Duck was awarded the Academic Distinction Scholar waiver, a $12,000 award.

Dylan Love was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $1,500 award.

Latta High School

Austin Long was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $1,000 award.

Braden Schroeder was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship and the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $7,700 award.

Emma Smith was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $1,000 award.

Ethan Elliot was awarded the Alumni Association Legacy Endowment and the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $7,360 award.

Kenley Canada was awarded the Alumni Association Legacy Endowment, Academic Achievement waiver, and the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $7,860 award.

Rylee Sliger was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $1,500 award.

Talon Taylor was awarded the President’s Leadership Class waiver, a $1,500 award.

Tori Wood was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $1,500 award.

Brian Cunningham was awarded the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $7,200 award.

Cheyenne Adair was awarded the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $7,200 award.

Grace Reeves was awarded the Academic Distinction Scholar waiver, a $12,000 award.

Maggie Cowger was awarded the Teacher’s Promise waiver, a $6,000 award.

Roff High School

Maggie Sawyers was awarded the Alumni Association Legacy Endowment, the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, the Teacher’s Promise waiver, and the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $13,860 award.

Tori Prince was awarded the Frank Drew & Johnny Stephens Scholarship and the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $8,000 award.

Nora Gayler was awarded the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $7,200 award.

Sasakwa High School

Noah Jones was awarded the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $7,200 award.

Stonewall High School

Brittany Vaughn was awarded the John Boyce & Grace McKeel Scholarship, a $500 award.

Dafney Richardson was awarded the John Boyce & Grace McKeel Scholarship and the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $2,000 award.

Ian Heath was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $500 award.

Kaley Sanders was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, the Ada Elks Lodge Scholarship, the Teacher’s Promise waiver, and the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $10,000 award.

Vanoss High School

Gabrielle McMahon-Csaki was awarded the Ada Lions Club Foundation Scholarship, the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, the Darrel Terrell Math Scholarship, the Kiwanis Club of Ada Leadership Scholarship, and the Ozella Elizabeth Waner English Scholarship, a $7,600 award.

Joshua Meyers was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship and the ECU Honors waiver, a $21,000 award.

Riley Knickmeyer was awarded the Ada Elks Lodge Scholarship, the Alumni Association Legacy Endowment, the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, and the ECU Honors Program waiver, a $23,660 award.

Hallie Wood was awarded the Baccalaureate Scholarship, a $43,792 award.

In person classes are schedule to begin Aug. 17 at East Central University. Application for the fall 2020 semester are being accepted at www.ecok.edu/apply. If you are interested in contributing or starting an ECU scholarship, please visit www.ecok.edu/donate or call 580-559-5655.

