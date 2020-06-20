East Central University and the ECU Foundation have awarded more than $2,500,000 in scholarships and waivers for Fall 2020 incoming freshmen. The following local high school graduates have been offered these scholarships:
Ada High School
Alyssa Colungo was awarded the Ada High Class of ‘75 - Paying It Forward Scholarship and the Freshman Scholar waiver, a $2,100 award.
Alyssa McCullar was awarded the J. Chalmers & Charlotte Herman Scholarship, a $600 award.
Amelia Holtzman was awarded the Kiwanis Club of Ada Leadership Scholarship, a $500 award.
Carlos Lerma was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, the Charlie Melton Memorial Fund and the Academic Achievement scholar waiver, a $9,200 award.
Connor Urlaub was awarded the Ada High Class of 1950 Scholarship and the Governor’s Scholarship, a $19,000 award.
Emma Zapata was awarded the Angie Ray Memorial Scholarship and the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $1,500 award.
Ericka Aguirre-Hernandez was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $500 award.
Jason Abbott was awarded the Ada High Class of 1948 Scholarship and an ECU Band Waiver, a $2,000 award.
Jessica Anderson was awarded the Brandon Osborn/Nicole Tribble Memorial Scholarship and the Freshmen Scholar waiver, a $2250 award.
Jillian Brassfield was awarded the Alumni Association Legacy Endowment, the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, and the ECU Honors Program waiver, a $21,660 award.
Joseph Feezel was awarded the President’s Leadership Class waiver, a $1,500 award.
Kara Keith was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, the Eugene A. Hensley Scholarship, the LaDonne Latimer Scholarship. the Academic Distinction Scholar waiver, and an ECU Band waiver, a $22,500 award.
Kiersten Shoemate was awarded an ECU Band waiver, a $1,000 award.
Madison Edwards was awarded the Ada High Class of 1970 Scholarship and the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $2,400 award.
Michael Draper was awarded the C.B. & Eleanor Dedmon Spanish Minor Scholarship, the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, the Foundation Award of Excellence Scholarship, and the Oklahoma Academic Scholar waiver, a $55,792 award.
Reese Siegle was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, the Colton Calaway Memorial Scholarship, the Eugene A. Hensley Scholarship, and the ECU Honors Program waiver, a $25,750 award.
Sarah Thompson was awarded the President’s Leadership Class waiver, a $1,500 award.
Tanner Byrd was awarded the Ada High Class of 1951 Scholarship and the Academic Achievement scholar waiver, a $8,100 award.
Timothy Wakefield was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $1,500 award.
Trent Ross was awarded the Alumni Association Legacy Endowment and the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $1,160 award.
Trey Havens was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship and the Academic Achievement scholar waiver, a $8,200 award.
Tristan Pence was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $1,500 award.
Canaan Miller was awarded the ECU Honor Program waiver, a $20,000 award.
Casey Hood was awarded the Academic Distinction Scholar waiver, a $12,000 award.
Ian McClure was awarded the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $7,200 award.
Nathan Thomas was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $1,500 award.
Rian McFarlane was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $1,500 award.
Sidney Rutledge was awarded the Academic Scholar Nominee waiver, a $41,392 award.
Trinity Whitehead was awarded the ECU Honors Program waiver, a $20,000 award.
Tyler Bailey was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $1,500 award.
Stephanie Luckey was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $1,500 award.
Byng High School
Ashlyn O’Bryant was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $500 award.
Bobby Jackson was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $1,500 award.
Cale Eaton was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, the Wayne Cobb Scholarship, and the Academic Distinction Scholar waiver, a $14,500 award.
Dallyn Sullivan was awarded the President’s Leadership Class waiver, a $1,500 award.
Delanie Seals was awarded the Justice Rudolph Hargrave Legal Studies Scholarship, the Kiwanis Club of Ada Leadership Scholarship, the Shirley Mixon Trailblazer Scholarship, and the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $2,875 award.
Gracie Tollett was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship and the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $8,200 award.
Korynn Cowger was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship and the ECU Honors Program waiver, a $21,000 award.
Liberty Murray was awarded the Ada Lions Club Foundation Scholarship, the Robbins Family Memorial Fund, and the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $12,800 award.
Aubrey Colombe was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $1,500 award.
Brandon Thompson was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $1,500 award.
Devin Lacey was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $1,500 award.
Gage Hatcher was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver and the Teacher’s Promise waiver, a $7,500 award.
Janae Hughes was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $1,500 award.
Lexi Tusek was awarded the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $7,200 award.
Tyler Bargas was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $1,500 award.
Epic Charter High school
Natalie Mann was awarded the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $7,200 award.
Konawa High School
Alyssa Tarver was awarded the Alumni Association Legacy Endowment, a $160 award.
Ashley Duck was awarded the Academic Distinction Scholar waiver, a $12,000 award.
Dylan Love was awarded the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $1,500 award.
Latta High School
Austin Long was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $1,000 award.
Braden Schroeder was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship and the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $7,700 award.
Emma Smith was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $1,000 award.
Ethan Elliot was awarded the Alumni Association Legacy Endowment and the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $7,360 award.
Kenley Canada was awarded the Alumni Association Legacy Endowment, Academic Achievement waiver, and the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $7,860 award.
Rylee Sliger was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $1,500 award.
Talon Taylor was awarded the President’s Leadership Class waiver, a $1,500 award.
Tori Wood was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $1,500 award.
Brian Cunningham was awarded the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $7,200 award.
Cheyenne Adair was awarded the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $7,200 award.
Grace Reeves was awarded the Academic Distinction Scholar waiver, a $12,000 award.
Maggie Cowger was awarded the Teacher’s Promise waiver, a $6,000 award.
Roff High School
Maggie Sawyers was awarded the Alumni Association Legacy Endowment, the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, the Teacher’s Promise waiver, and the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $13,860 award.
Tori Prince was awarded the Frank Drew & Johnny Stephens Scholarship and the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $8,000 award.
Nora Gayler was awarded the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $7,200 award.
Sasakwa High School
Noah Jones was awarded the Academic Achievement Scholar waiver, a $7,200 award.
Stonewall High School
Brittany Vaughn was awarded the John Boyce & Grace McKeel Scholarship, a $500 award.
Dafney Richardson was awarded the John Boyce & Grace McKeel Scholarship and the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $2,000 award.
Ian Heath was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, a $500 award.
Kaley Sanders was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, the Ada Elks Lodge Scholarship, the Teacher’s Promise waiver, and the Freshman Scholars waiver, a $10,000 award.
Vanoss High School
Gabrielle McMahon-Csaki was awarded the Ada Lions Club Foundation Scholarship, the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, the Darrel Terrell Math Scholarship, the Kiwanis Club of Ada Leadership Scholarship, and the Ozella Elizabeth Waner English Scholarship, a $7,600 award.
Joshua Meyers was awarded the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship and the ECU Honors waiver, a $21,000 award.
Riley Knickmeyer was awarded the Ada Elks Lodge Scholarship, the Alumni Association Legacy Endowment, the Cecil Smith & Selma Gladden Scholarship, and the ECU Honors Program waiver, a $23,660 award.
Hallie Wood was awarded the Baccalaureate Scholarship, a $43,792 award.
In person classes are schedule to begin Aug. 17 at East Central University. Application for the fall 2020 semester are being accepted at www.ecok.edu/apply. If you are interested in contributing or starting an ECU scholarship, please visit www.ecok.edu/donate or call 580-559-5655.
