I know I am late to the party. In fact, I might be the last to join.
This party is all the rage in the photography world: drone photography.
The Ada News recently bought me a drone, and I've been having fun learning how to use it. This week I completed the beginner drone flight class from instructor Brent Balch at Pontotoc Technology Center.
The drone we picked out is the DJI Mini 2. Drones in the last year or two have gotten continuously more capable and safer. There is a lot of high tech in these little gems. And I say "little" because the Mini 2 is in a class of drones that weigh less than 250 grams, and therefore don't need to be registered.
I tell you this not only because I am excited to fold this piece of kit into my workflow, but also so you won't be surprised or alarmed when you see my "eye in the sky."
It's also worth mentioning that, as a pilot of 30 years, that I have a very clear understanding of aviation and airspace safety, and will make it a priority to stay safe while making, hopefully, great images and video for you, our readers.
