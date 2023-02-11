Did your belief in miracles in life go out the window when you discovered Santa wasn’t real? Don’t give up too soon. God-made miracles can and do happen beyond the pages of the Bible and into today’s world.
Beginning in November 2020, Tony Peak spent six and a half months in five hospitals battling and recovering from Covid-19. Multiple times his wife, Alicia, was told that Tony was going to die. In all those times God’s miracle-working hands rescued him.
Tony has released a book, “God Is Great and I Am Grateful”, chronicling his fight against Covid-19 and detailing how God was ever-present in his recovery.
In Tony’s warm and personal style readers will feel like they are having a personal conversation with him and through his story they will find hope and encouragement for as readers live out their stories too.
Tony will be holding a book signing of his newly released book, Saturday, February 18, 2-4 p.m. at Bailey’s Outdoor Shop, 100 South Mississippi, Ada, Oklahoma. The book may be purchased on Amazon, and copies will be available for purchase at the signing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.