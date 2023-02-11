Did your belief in miracles in life go out the window when you discovered Santa wasn’t real? Don’t give up too soon. God-made miracles can and do happen beyond the pages of the Bible and into today’s world. 

Beginning in November 2020, Tony Peak spent six and a half months in five hospitals battling and recovering from Covid-19. Multiple times his wife, Alicia, was told that Tony was going to die. In all those times God’s miracle-working hands rescued him.

Tony has released a book, “God Is Great and I Am Grateful”, chronicling his fight against  Covid-19 and detailing how God was ever-present in his recovery. 

In Tony’s warm and personal style readers will feel like they are having a personal conversation with him and through his story they will find hope and encouragement for as readers live out their stories too.

Tony will be holding a book signing of his newly released book, Saturday, February 18, 2-4 p.m. at Bailey’s Outdoor Shop, 100 South Mississippi, Ada, Oklahoma. The book may be purchased on Amazon, and copies will be available for purchase at the signing.

