McSwain Theatre showcase set for Feb. 18

The McSwain Theatre, 130 W. Main St., offers an intimate setting for musical performances. Jae L. & Crossover will take the stage for a selection of classic and contemporary country music 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18.
The showcase will include several special guests, such as country singers Jeremy Studdard and Rick Hinson from Oklahoma City; Chandler Elliott, Donna Marie, April Davis and Debbie Allen from Ada and Tara Scott from Duncan.
The theater, originally built by Foster McSwain in 1920, served as the community’s premier cinema for decades before entering its second act as a live entertainment venue.
In 1991, the theater was purchased by local real estate businessman Paul Alford with visions of bringing a Branson-style variety show to the Ada community. The McSwain Theatre soon became a hot spot for country music performances.
Alford’s niece, Jae L. Stilwell, was appointed manager of the theater, arranging the shows and talent. An entertainer herself, she spent decades singing and recording in the country music business.
Oct. 17, 1992, marked the first show onstage with a down-home Western band, dubbed the McSwingers with Ms. Stilwell as lead vocalist. In 2009, many of the former band members came together to form a new act, billed as Jae L. & Crossover. The band has performed monthly since, with more than 150 live shows to date.
For more information, contact the McSwain Theatre at (580) 332-8108 or visit McSwainTheatre.com.
