Local Boy Scouters had planned to present long-time local scouter James Cooper the Golden Eagle award at a special dinner on Friday, March 31, in recognition of his contribution to local scouting. Now that event will instead be a celebration of the life of this dedicated scouter. The Golden Eagle Award that was to be presented to him will be presented to his family in his honor.
Cooper had been ill for some time but had hoped to be at the banquet or send a video message. This week he took a turn for the worse and passed away early Thursday evening, March 23. His family has decided that the dinner should be held and that they will be there to accept the award on behalf of their beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
The Golden Eagle Presentation and Dinner and celebration of the life of the life of James Cooper will start at 6:00 PM on Friday, March 31 at the Westminster Center of the First Presbyterian Church of Ada at 301 E. Kings Road. There is no charge to attend the dinner, and those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP by calling the Arbuckle Area Council office at 580-223-0831 or sending an email to kristin.baker@scouting.org. For more information, please call the council office or send an email to the indicated email address.
Cooper was introduced to scouting in 1973 when he volunteered to help with the Cub Scout Pack at Willard School. He was Cub Master there for two years and then Cub Master at Byng School for two years before taking the Scoutmaster job with Troop 12 in February 1977. He served as Troop 12’s Scoutmaster for over 20 years. Thirty-nine of his scouts earned the Eagle rank.
His wife Kay said of his years as Scoutmaster, “These years allowed him to be available for his own children, grandchildren, and all the boys that went through the troop, to whom he grew very attached.”
And no doubt those scouts grew attached to their leader.
One of those was Sean Stevens, who received his Eagle Scout Award in 1989 in Troop 12. Stevens went on to be an Assistant Scoutmaster in Troop 12 and then served as the Troop’s Scoutmaster from 1999 to 2002. He is now a retired Air Force Lt. Colonel and became the Ranger at the Boy Scout’s Camp Simpson when he retired.
“Mr. Cooper devoted almost 50 years of his life to scouting,” said Stevens. “He believed wholeheartedly in the scouting program and took great pleasure in seeing how scouting made a difference in so many young men’s lives.”
“He treated each scout as one of his own and all of us knew he cared deeply about our future.”
In 1989 he was asked to serve as chairman of the district advancement committee and continued to serve in that capacity for over twenty years. In that position he had the privilege of organizing and leading Eagle Scout Boards of Review for the scouts of the Harry Miller District who had completed the requirements for their Eagle Badge. Those who satisfactorily complete the board of review are considered Eagle Scouts and the date of the Board of Review is considered the date that they became Eagle Scouts.
Cooper liked nothing better than to be the first to congratulate and shake the hands of new Eagle Scouts and their parents.
Among Cooper’s many scouting honors include his election to the Order of the Arrow (Scouting’s Camping Honor Society); being named the Harry Miller District Scoutmaster of the Year; and receiving the Scoutmaster Award of Merit from the National Eagle Scout Association. He received the Harry Miller District’s highest honor, the District Award of Merit; and the Arbuckle Area Council’s Highest Honor, the Silver Beaver Award. He was also inducted into the Harry Miller District Hall of Fame.
He graduated from Stringtown High School in 1962 and went on to receive both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from East Central University. He taught at Ada High School from 1966 to 1972. He then started a 30-year career as a vocational rehabilitation specialist with the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation in the State of Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.
At his retirement in 2002 he was honored for his 30 years of service to the State of Oklahoma and its citizens with disabilities. His contributions to the agency were highlighted in a ceremony before the full Commission, department officials and co-workers. He was described as an effective mentor to other agency employees and a person who was committed to providing quality services to Oklahomans with disabilities.
He married Rena Kay Cockrill on May 29, 1965. They were blessed with three sons, Eagle Scouts Steven and Jeremy and Life Scout Jimmy, as well as twelve grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. The family attended Morris Memorial Baptist Church. James was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He loved taking his sons hunting and took great pride in the love of the outdoors that he has passed on to his sons, grandsons and granddaughters.
Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.
At the dinner, those who wish will be able to make donations to scouting in his honor and help continue his scouting legacy. Memorial donations can also be sent to the Arbuckle Area Council / Post Office Box 5309 / Ardmore, OK 73403.
“Many of us and Scouting have lost a great friend,” said one local scouter. “It is now up to all of us to carry on the work he loved and continue to pass on the values of scouting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.