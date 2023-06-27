Ada’s annual Independence Day Celebration is coming Tuesday July 4th to Wintersmith Park.
Events and times:
Ada Sunrise Rotary Fireball Classic at Wintersmith Lodge
7:00 a.m. – Includes a 10k run, a 5k run, a fun run, a fitness walk, and a kid’s race
Lion’s Club kiddie morning activities west of Wintersmith Aquatic Park
9:30 a.m. – Turtle Races
9:45 a.m. – Big Foot Balloon Stomp
10:00 a.m. – Powder Wars
10:15 a.m. – Balloon Races
10:30 a.m. – Hula Hoop Contest
10:45 a.m. – Peel the Banana and Shaving Cream
11:00 a.m. – Bernoulli’s Principle
11:15 a.m. – Watermelon Spitting Contest
11:00 a.m. – 9:15 p.m. — Kiwanis Club Concessions and Carousel Open.
Lion’s Club family afternoon activities near swing sets behind Wintersmith Lodge
1:30 p.m. – Tow Sack Races
1:45 p.m. – Egg Throwing Contest
2:00 p.m. – Extravaganza
2:15 p.m. – Water Balloon Throwing Contest
2:30 p.m. – Cake Eating Contest
2:45 p.m. – Tug of War
3:00 p.m. – Water Wars, sponsored by Ada Fire Department
Kiwanis Club fireworks at Wintersmith Lake
9:15 p.m. — The public is invited to gather along the shores of the lake for the finale of the evening.
Construction for the new Kiwanis of Greater Ada Train Ride is well underway. Estimated project cost is $1,000,000+, and it should be operating by early Fall.
The Mini Golf Course is closed due to construction of the new Train Barn.
The Carousel and Concessions will be available as usual from 11:00 until 9:15.
The annual event is Free and we encourage everyone to attend.
