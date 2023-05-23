Washington Grade Center third graders enjoyed an "end of the year fun day" Tuesday. Watch for more photos in Thursday's Ada News.
End of the year fun day
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Pursuit history nets new charge
- Rosters announced for local American Legion teams
- Superintendent says allegations are false
- One arrested after late-night crash
- Missing Seminole man found dead
- Kiki Hut joins Chamber
- Super six earn All-State baseball honors
- ECU Water Master’s Program graduates 50th Student
- Ada School temporarily placed on lockout
- Ada's Rhynes a 'shoe'-in for 400 Meter state title
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.