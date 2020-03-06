Producers interested in taking advantage of the latest science-based information on enhancing the health and handling of cattle should register now to attend the March 26, 2020, Eastern Oklahoma Beef Cattle Summit.
Getting live and healthy cattle to market is essential for producers, especially given the current status of our cattle industry. The ultimate goal of the summit is to help participants promote profitability in their operations.
The 2020 summit will take place at McAlester’s Southeast Expo Center, located at 4500 W. state Highway 270, off the Indian Nation Turnpike. The summit will begin at 8 a.m. and finish at 4 p.m. Cost is $10 for each participant, which covers the cost of summit materials, refreshments and lunch. Although the official registration deadline is March 18, participants are asked to register as soon as possible to help ensure summit materials, refreshments and lunches are available. Registration forms are available through all Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension county offices.
Brian Freking, Southeast District Livestock Specialist, said this year’s summit will emphasize “BQA & the weather” featuring Dee Griffin, DMV. Dee Griffin has been recognized as BQA Educator of the Year. His educational passion in this topic is highly valued. Other sessions will provide information on topics such as changing weather patterns, hands on activities in AI and cattle reproduction, pregnancy testing, cull cow management, weather tools, and industry updates.
Derrell Peel will also provide a “market outlook” which is always a participant favorite session. Sessions will be led by experts from OSU’s Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, the Oklahoma Cattleman’s Association and the Oklahoma Beef Council. A trade show and door prizes also will be showcased.
The summit has become one of the premier single-day beef events in the region, and is an opportunity not only to interact with industry personal and academia, but also to interact with other producers.
