Ada Main Street is teaming up with the City of Ada to present "Easter on Main" downtown.
The day's first event is "The Greatest Main," a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Juliana Park marking completion of the construction and renovation of Main Street.
The day then shifts to Ada Main Street's all-day celebration, free activities like carnival rides, carriage rides, pictures with the Easter bunny, inflatables, live entertainment.
Food trucks will be selling snacks and meals.
