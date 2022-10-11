DAR September meeting report

The Chimney Hill Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution met September 13, 2022 at the Arts and Heritage Center.
Recognition of Constitution Week was highlighted with the reading of a proclamation from the Ada City Council by Ruth Ann Taylor-Nix, chapter chaplain.
Dr. Christopher Bean, professor of History at East Central University, discussed the famous ride of Paul Revere to alert citizens of the approach of British soldiers during the Revolutionary War. Dr. Bean explained that Revere was actually one of three patriots, all members of the Sons of Liberty, who were involved in the mission. He compared details of the actual event with those described in the Longfellow poem, “The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere”. Sandra Mantooth noted that many Indian tribes had and some still have their own Constitutions.
Suzanne McFarlane shared an excerpt from a book, “Signers of the Constitution”. The book is a collection of biographies of the men who signed the Constitution in 1776.
The next meeting of the Chimney Hill Chapter will be Tuesday, October 12, at 1:30 p.m. The program will be given by author Alan Simpson. He will be speaking about Indian Boarding Schools.
