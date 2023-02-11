DAR members hear about women engineers in technology world

The Chimney Hill chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution met on Tuesday, January 10 at the Arts and Heritage Center. The business meeting was opened by Regent Mary Ann Frame with a message from the National Regent.
The National Defender Minute, presented by Mary Scalf, was a story about how candy played an important role in a battle during World War II. “Tootsie Roll” was a code word for a particular weapon and when an order was placed for the weapon, it was misunderstood and a plane load of Tootsie Rolls were air dropped to the unit. The mistake was not all bad….the candy provided some much needed nourishment to the hungry soldiers and the order was corrected.
Sandra Mantooth discussed the Treaty at Pontotoc Creek in her presentation of the Indian Minute. A treaty between the US government and the Chickasaws was signed at the Chickasaw Council House, Mississippi in 1832. Chickasaw lands east of the Mississippi River were exchanged for lands west of the River. Chickasaw negotiators included Tishominko, Ishtehotopa, Levi & George Colbert, and Albertson.
Karen Walters, chair of the Veterans Committee, announced that Ruth Ann Nix will serve as chair for the February distribution of gifts to the residents of the Sulphur Veterans Center.
Kelli Moss shared a history of conservation efforts in Oklahoma.
Mary Scalf explained the Service to America project and identified the types of volunteer service that apply as credit hours for the project.
It was announced that Beth Harvey has applied for membership in DAR. We have several ladies who have applications pending approval by the National Society. New applicants are always welcome. For more information please contact Mrs. Tommie Beddow, tommiebeddow@yahoo.com.
Ms. Holly Hawk, spoke to the group about the journey of women technologists in the Microsoft world. She addressed the issue of gender parity among college engineering students and how she encourages young women to explore the career opportunities that are available today. Ms. Hawk is Group Manager with Avanade, an organization that partners with Microsoft to find and develop quality software engineers.
The next meeting of Chimney Hill DAR, will be at the Arts and Heritage Center on Tuesday, February 14, at 1:30 p.m.
