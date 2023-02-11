Champion Athletics AAU performs at the Dynamo Classic in OKC

The Champion Athletics AAU Gymnastics Team had an amazing showing at the Dynamo Classic in OKC, OK on February 5th 2023. The gymnasts had their best scoring meet of the season with twenty seven 9+ event scorings, two 36+ All Arounds, two 37+ All Arounds, numerous placements and the entire team qualified for the Oklahoma State Championship this Spring.
Tavey Hunt of Ada took 1st Place on Balance Beam with a score of 9.5, 2nd place on Floor, 2nd place on Vault, 5th place on Uneven Bars and 3rd Place All Around with a score of 36.5 in the Jr. Bronze Xcel Division.
Sadie John of Sulphur took 2nd place on Uneven Bars with a score of 9.5, 5th place on Vault and 6th Place All Around in the Jr. Bronze Xcel Division.
Claire Pacheco of Ada took 3rd place on Uneven Bars with a score of 9.6 and 7th Place All Around in the Sr. Bronze Xcel Division.
Matti Harjo of Ada took 8th Place All Around in the Sr. Bronze Xcel Division.
Holland Stafford of Ada took 6th Place on Uneven Bars and 10th Place All Around in the Sr. Bronze Xcel Division.
Olivia Booth of Ada took 2nd place on Uneven Bars with a score of 9.5, 6th place on Floor and 7th Place All Around with a score of 37 in the Jr. Silver Xcel Division.
Emma Smith of Davis took 3rd place on Uneven Bars with a score of 9.5 and 10th Place All Around in the Jr. Silver Xcel Division.
Abigail Shirley of Ada took 4th place on Vault with a score of 9.55, 4th on Uneven Bars, 6th on Floor, 7th on Balance Beam and 5th Place All Around with a score of 37 in the Sr. Silver Xcel Division.
Kynlee Hawley of Ada took 5th place on Uneven Bars, 6th on Balance Beam and 8th Place All Around with a score of 36.05 in the Sr. Silver Xcel Division.
Stoney Hearrell of Ada took 6th place on Vault, 7th place on Floor and 9th Place All Around in the Sr. Silver Xcel Division.
Tesla Bush of Ada took 5th place on Floor and 10th Place All Around in the Sr. Silver Xcel Division.
Makenna McBride of Ada took 6th place on Uneven Bars and 11th Place All Around in the Sr. Silver Xcel Division.
The team will be the opening performance to kick off the Oklahoma Women’s Gymnastics vs. West Virginia Meet on February 24th at 6:30pm. They would love your support by joining them at the Lloyd Nobel Center in Norman to cheer them and the OU Sooner on!!
The Champion Athletics AAU Gymnastics team are trained by Head Coaches Adam & Karrie Flanagan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.