Chamber welcomes Universal Insurance Agency

The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Universal Insurance Agency to the Chamber with a ribbon cutting June 26 at First United Bank.

 Monica Wise | Ada Area Chamber of Commerce

Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.