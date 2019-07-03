Chamber welcomes Universal Insurance Agency

Eric Swanson is the City Hall and general assignment reporter for The Ada News. He spent 15 years working at the Dodge City Daily Globe in Dodge City, Kansas, before joining The Ada News’ staff in 2012.
ADA [ndash] Services for Ron Miller, 83, of Ada are at 10 a.m. Friday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Allen Cemetery. Mr. Milner passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at an Oklahoma City hospice house.
ADA [ndash] Memorial services for Linda Fay Lewis, 70, of Ada, will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at Criswell Funeral Home, Ada. Linda Fay Lewis was surrounded by her husband, four children and other loved ones on Saturday, June 29, 2019, when she passed from this life into the arms of her Lord a…
