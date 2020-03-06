067 Caleb Willoughby Byng FFA On Foot Steer
ADA [ndash] Services for Helen Ruth Vitale, 100, of Ada are at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Father Aaron Foshee will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. Mrs. Vitale passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at a local nursing home. She was born June 27, 1919, in Bo…
ADA [ndash] Tamara Lynn Underwood, 38, of Ada, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, in Oklahoma City. She was in the presence of her loving family. A service to honor her life will be held at 1 p.m., Monday at the Chickasaw Nation Community Center in Ada. Interment will follow at Rosedale Ceme…
