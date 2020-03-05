||||
Brayden Roberts
ADA [ndash] Services will be held at a later date for Lila Faye Acker, 78, of Ada. Mrs. Acker passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home. Survivors include her husband, Charlie Acker, of the home; and other relatives. Arrangements will be announced later.
ADA [ndash] Services for Victoria Irene Nola, 65, of Ada are at 2 p.m. Monday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. Sunday at Criswell Funeral Home. Mrs. Nola passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 12, 1954, at Los Ange…
