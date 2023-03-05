Do I have to workout for an hour to gain more strength? What kind of workouts do you recommend?
It’s a common belief that in order to reach a fitness goal, whether that is losing weight, gaining strength or maintaining fitness, that you need to workout an hour a day to achieve your desired results. This is simply not true.
In fact, all of my personal fitness training clients that I work 1:1 with (from 18-70 years old) achieve results by doing quick and simple 10-16 minute workouts 4 times a week, and getting 20-30 minutes of brisk steps a day.
“The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, from the CDC, recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity, or an equivalent combination each week”.
Increasing your Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (NEAT) is another great way to ensure that you’re getting enough movement throughout the day to keep your body healthy and strong. This includes everyday activities like vacuuming, taking the stairs, walking in the grocery store, etc.
Taking some of your movement outside is another wonderful way to soak in some Vitamin D from the sun, while providing a wonderful boost to the mood. Find a combination of strengthening, dynamic stretching, and heart healthy cardio that works for you.
Here are some sample workouts that you can throw into your routine. (Google “how-to” videos of these moves for proper form reference.)
*Note: Only do movements that feel GOOD for you. Don’t force anything and meet yourself where you’re at to help make steady progression.
Let’s Start With a 2-Minute Warm-Up
(Warm-ups help to prevent injury and wake-up your muscles)
Jumping Jacks (modification - skip the “jump” and simply step side to side and swing your arm)
Bridge Lifts
Bent Knee Windshield Wipers
Bicycle Crunches (or elbow plank)
30 seconds each
14 - Minute Workout:
Squat Kick (modification - sit to a chair, then stand)
Standing Fire Hydrant (Left) ) (modification - hold on to cabinet for stability)
Standing Fire Hydrant (Right)
Straight Leg Kick Back (Left)
Straight Leg Kick Back (Right)
Knee Push-Ups (modification - Wall Push-Ups)
Dead Bugs
Elbow Plank
30 seconds each X 3 rounds
This is a great sample strengthening workout to try that with help to strengthen the hips, glutes, core, chest, and arms to help promote improved posture and balance.
Don’t forget to add some stretches and spinal twists after! Check out my Instagram @SculptByBri for some simple “Stretch Sessions” for inspiration if you like.
Achieving fitness results doesn’t have to be extreme or complicated. Finding a routine that is efficient and works uniquely for you is the KEY. We are all so unique. Give yourself the space to explore what works best for YOU.
Do you have a natural health or fitness question? Send us an email and Dr. Carmen Jones, ND. or I will answer it next week!
Happy working out, y’all! ~Coach Bri
