Rural Oklahoma Pride is presenting Ada's first-ever Pride Event at 1010 Wintersmith Drive, Saturday, April 1, from 1 pm to 4 p.m.
The group's goal is, "to help raise awareness for all the lgbtqiu+ individuals, and to bring equality to Ada, Oklahoma."
The event starts directly across from the Wintersmith dog park. The public is welcome.
The group is also hosting a "Let's Get Foolish: Drag Show at ECU" from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Ataloa Theater inside the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center. Door fees are $5 for age 21 and older, $7 for ages 18-20, and $10 for VIP seating. ECU students, staff and faculty get in free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.