The City of Ada Council will meet Monday, July 18 at 5:45 p.m. at the Dr. Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber in City Hall at 231 South Townsend.
The agenda is a follows:
1. Call to order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance.
3. Invocation.
4. Discussion of and action on Consent Agenda.
5. Discussion of and action on items removed from the Consent Agenda.
6. Discussion of and action on Change Order No. Two (2) to the construction contract with Contech, Inc. for the Airport Terminal Apron – Phase II Project, in the amount of $229,152.95.
7. Discussion of and action on approval of Proposal and Agreement with Clayco Industries, Inc. d/b/a Ford Roofing and Sheet Metal Co., for the Ada Regional Airport Quonset Hangar Roof Replacement Project, using the Roof Asset Management Program (RAMP).
8. Reports by City Manager and/or City Staff.
9. Persons to be heard on any matter not on the agenda.
10. Adjournment.
