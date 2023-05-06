The Chickasaw Nation teamed up with Teens Make Health Happen, a national non-profit that empowers teens to be change agents within their families, schools, and neighborhoods, to host a health fair Friday at the Chickasaw Wellness Center.
The event attracted nearly 300 students from across the area.
"Given the difficult year and a half that our schools and students have faced," Lindsey Walker, Regional Program Manager for Teens Make Health Happen, said in a prepared statement, "we hope to be a resource that fosters connection among teens, college students, and the community while providing fun and educational opportunities centered around physical and mental health."
"This health fair is run and hosted for and by teens from Latta and Byng middle and high schools (5th - 12th graders)," Walker added. "ECU Football team and 10 community advocates will also be there volunteering."
