June is going to be a very busy month for the citizens of Ada. Here are some highlighted events that will be happening within the next few weeks.
To start, the Ada Shakespeare Company is bringing us another show at the park. The Tragedy of MacBeth will be at the Wintersmith Park Music and Movie Stage on June 8 - 11 at 7 p.m. The showing of the play is free to public, however donations to the Ada Shakespeare Company are accepted.
Next, the American Legion Post 72 is hosting a nine pin no tap bowling tournament to celebrate Father’s Day. The Tournament will be held at Lazer Zone on June 11 and to participate you will need to pay the registration fee for your two person team. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the tournament will start at 2 p.m. The fee will cost 25 dollars for each person on a team and all profits from the event go towards helping local veterans and their families. Trophies will be given out to the first and second place winners.
On June 13, the City of Ada will say goodbye to Marilyn Ellis, their HR Director. Ellis has been with the City of Ada for more than 45 years so to celebrate her retirement, there will be a reception at the Arts and Heritage Center. The reception will last from 2 to 4 p.m. and is open to the public.
Lastly, the Victory Garden Project is hosting a kids camp at the Ada Elks Lodge on June 21 and 22. The Victory Garden Project is a group that encourages the community to grow produce for ourselves and our fellow community members. The camp is open to all kids, first through twelfth grade, and will teach them more about STEM as well as let them participate in many fun activities. The fee for admission is 45 dollars for Elks Lodge members but 50 dollars for everyone else. The camp will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and lunch is included with the camp. To sign your kid up, email victortygardenprojectada@gmail.com by June 7.
